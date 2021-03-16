7,074 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

