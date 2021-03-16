$64.68 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report sales of $64.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.33 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $252.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.22. 17,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,024. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

