$618.19 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $618.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $607.26 million to $625.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $583.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.56. 497,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $69,988,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.