552 Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ePlus by 313.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.