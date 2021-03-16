$52.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $52.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.27 million and the highest is $52.81 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $71.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $218.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.20 million to $218.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $212.51 million to $214.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 453,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.