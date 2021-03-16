5,047 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $4,306,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $9,296,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018 over the last three months.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

