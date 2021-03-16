4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Tops One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $1.53 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 166% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00455494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00107498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00569434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

