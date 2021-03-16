4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $2,690.00

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,690 ($35.15), but opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.71). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 47,215 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £678.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,489.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,334.96.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

