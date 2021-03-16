49,430 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.78. 47,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.05. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.