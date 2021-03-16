$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 8,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after buying an additional 200,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,238,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.