3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.92% of 3D Systems worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 171,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 79,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDD opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.