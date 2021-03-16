3,600 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,069.15 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.