360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%.

360 DigiTech stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 298,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,950. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.