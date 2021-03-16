33,471 Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $411.66 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $443.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

