$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.47 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,995 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 2,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $734.33 million, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

