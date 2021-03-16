3,237 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by White Square Capital LLP

White Square Capital LLP purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Snowflake accounts for about 1.3% of White Square Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $1,515,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,749 shares of company stock valued at $163,442,016. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.39. 101,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.