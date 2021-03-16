321,900 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

