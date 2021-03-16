$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $31.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.43 million and the highest is $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.79 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

SAMG opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $212.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.