2,758,320 Shares in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,758,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 142,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANH opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

