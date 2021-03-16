$272.72 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $272.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.50 million and the lowest is $268.80 million. Envestnet posted sales of $246.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $71.01. 801,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,166. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -546.23 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

