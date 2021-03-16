25,901 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,903,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Under Armour by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Under Armour stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

