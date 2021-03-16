24,293 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 186,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 91,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

