20,415 Shares in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,415 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of Equity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

