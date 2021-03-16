$20.25 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report sales of $20.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.89 million and the lowest is $16.60 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $86.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $97.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.53 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In related news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 542.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 87.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 351,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FCEL opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

