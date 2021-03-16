17,788 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cutera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $582.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.