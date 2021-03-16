16,200 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,847 shares of company stock worth $2,016,697. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

