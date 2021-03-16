$16.56 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report sales of $16.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.84 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $94.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $97.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $143.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,395 shares of company stock valued at $29,258,990 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $27,819,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.