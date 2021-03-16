1,514 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

DPZ opened at $362.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

