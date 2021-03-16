1,422 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.24 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.