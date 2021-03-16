14,200 Shares in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Genetron by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,045 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,770,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 860,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTH opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

