12,934 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

