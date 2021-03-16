1,232 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

