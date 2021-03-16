1,208 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by White Square Capital LLP

White Square Capital LLP purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Shopify makes up 1.9% of White Square Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,159.55. 42,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,560. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 748.53, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,264.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,103.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

