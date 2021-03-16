1,180 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in McKesson by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $189.72. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

