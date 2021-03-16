$114.44 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce sales of $114.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.36 million and the highest is $124.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $112.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $551.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $676.71 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $700.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.43. The company had a trading volume of 295,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,692. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

