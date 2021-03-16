1,001 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $238.76 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,749 shares of company stock valued at $163,442,016. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.