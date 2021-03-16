$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. UGI reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UGI.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. UGI has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.