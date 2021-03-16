$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,002. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

