$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 4,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,072. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.