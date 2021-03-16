$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

MGP opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,950,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

