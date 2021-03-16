$0.55 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Premier posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Premier stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after acquiring an additional 233,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 749,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

