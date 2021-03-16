$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

CPLP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. 185,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

