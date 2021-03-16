-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 463,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

