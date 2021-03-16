$0.38 EPS Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.49. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CODI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of CODI opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,342 shares of company stock worth $1,385,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.