$0.35 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.23. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olin.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

