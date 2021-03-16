-$0.15 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 75,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. 97,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,654. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

