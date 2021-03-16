-$0.12 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anavex Life Sciences also posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of AVXL stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.