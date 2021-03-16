-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.13. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.57 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.