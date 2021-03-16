-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.13. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bancolombia.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.57 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.
