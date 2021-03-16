$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 6,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $406.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

