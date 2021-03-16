$0.02 EPS Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Intellicheck posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

